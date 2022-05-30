Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 45,561 Shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,561 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.45% of Bioceres Crop Solutions worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 13.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 11.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

BIOX stock opened at $14.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.48.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

