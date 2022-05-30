Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 47,047 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,047 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 38.0% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,340,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,928,000 after purchasing an additional 368,936 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 252.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 248,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,020,000 after acquiring an additional 177,939 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 32.3% during the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 708,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,455,000 after acquiring an additional 172,765 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,796,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,287,000 after acquiring an additional 124,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 103.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 206,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,410,000 after acquiring an additional 104,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $148.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.85 and a 200 day moving average of $156.77. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $132.65 and a 52 week high of $175.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VAC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.40.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $993,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $155,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

