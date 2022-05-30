Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 58,528 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,804 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 58,528 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

NYSE:MBT opened at $5.50 on Monday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock ( NYSE:MBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 469.07%.

MBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (Get Rating)

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value-added services through wireless and fixed lines; fintech services; and B2B cloud, and digital solutions, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.