Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 64,704 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,704 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.08% of Simply Good Foods worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SMPL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,079,000 after acquiring an additional 75,073 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,170,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,815 shares in the company, valued at $968,586. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $4,469,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,852.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $41.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.60. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $45.77. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 63.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

