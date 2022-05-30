Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 7,860 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,860 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.07% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 15,413 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,645,000 after acquiring an additional 435,672 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 230,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,350,000 after purchasing an additional 146,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $521,351.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $152,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,982. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

ZNTL stock opened at $24.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.32. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.72.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

