Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Asia 50 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000.

iShares Asia 50 ETF stock opened at $64.29 on Monday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $93.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.32.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

