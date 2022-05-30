Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.13% of Maxar Technologies worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 41,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 74,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Maxar Technologies to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Maxar Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR opened at $30.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $42.59.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.45%.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

