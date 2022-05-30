Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,449 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.22% of Conduent worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Conduent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 225.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conduent alerts:

In other news, EVP Louis Edward Keyes acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 434,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,946.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael E. Krawitz acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $89,200.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 755,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,370,413.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Conduent stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10. Conduent Incorporated has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Conduent had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

CNDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Conduent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Conduent Profile (Get Rating)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.