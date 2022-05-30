Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,548 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 177.3% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,300,000 after purchasing an additional 136,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,010,000. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

NYSE CM opened at $54.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.95. The stock has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $51.14 and a 12-month high of $66.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($1.15). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.20%.

CM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.50 to C$89.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Europe raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.