Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,937 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.09% of Terex worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Terex by 237,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.69.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $35.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $54.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.13 million. Terex had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.85%.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $139,247.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Terex (Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.