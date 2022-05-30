American Superconductor (AMSC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 1st. Analysts expect American Superconductor to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMSC opened at $5.50 on Monday. American Superconductor has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.78.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSC. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 4,040.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

