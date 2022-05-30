American Superconductor (AMSC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 1st. Analysts expect American Superconductor to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
AMSC opened at $5.50 on Monday. American Superconductor has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.78.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.
American Superconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.
Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily