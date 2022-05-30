Analysts Anticipate Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) will post sales of $179.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $179.50 million to $180.30 million. Manhattan Associates reported sales of $166.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year sales of $723.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $722.46 million to $724.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $803.46 million, with estimates ranging from $797.50 million to $813.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $178.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MANH shares. Raymond James raised Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.33.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $122.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.25. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.26 and a beta of 1.89. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $111.58 and a 1 year high of $188.52.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 244.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

