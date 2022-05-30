Analysts Expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $684.24 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) will report $684.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $688.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $679.70 million. Cimpress reported sales of $641.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cimpress.
Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $657.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.70 million. Cimpress had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 11.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Cimpress by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Cimpress by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 13,579 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cimpress by 6.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cimpress stock opened at $45.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.53. Cimpress has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $122.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.10.
About Cimpress (Get Rating)
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.
