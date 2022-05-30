AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $840.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) will announce $840.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $846.50 million and the lowest is $834.37 million. AptarGroup reported sales of $811.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year sales of $3.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $844.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 60,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W boosted its position in AptarGroup by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 66,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E boosted its position in AptarGroup by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 25,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Puzo Michael J boosted its position in AptarGroup by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 72,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATR opened at $108.89 on Monday. AptarGroup has a one year low of $97.19 and a one year high of $148.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.20%.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

