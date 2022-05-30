APx Acquisition Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:APXIU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on June 6th

APx Acquisition Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:APXIU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, June 6th. APx Acquisition Corp. I had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 7th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of APXIU stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000.

APx Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in finance, insurance, retail, ecommerce, spirits, pharma, education, and consumer service sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

