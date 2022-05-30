Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Holdings Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,514 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.00% of Argan worth $24,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Argan by 1,153.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Argan by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Argan by 38.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Argan by 100.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Argan by 7.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Argan alerts:

Shares of AGX stock opened at $40.84 on Monday. Argan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $53.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.01. The firm has a market cap of $606.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

In related news, Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.70 per share, with a total value of $36,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AGX shares. TheStreet lowered Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Argan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Argan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.