Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 169,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARWR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.71.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $34.20 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $27.87 and a one year high of $93.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.03.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 42.44%. The business had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 362.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

