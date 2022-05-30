Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.06% of Arvinas worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 208.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,008,000 after purchasing an additional 509,173 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 142.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 151.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 48.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 372,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,587,000 after buying an additional 121,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

ARVN stock opened at $43.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.19 and a 200-day moving average of $66.97. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.41 and a 12-month high of $108.46.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.29). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 326.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.51 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 340.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,593 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $101,856.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,177. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Arvinas from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Arvinas from $116.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.35.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

