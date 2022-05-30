Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 18,278 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,278 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.20% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,795,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,464,000 after purchasing an additional 465,480 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 926,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,302,000 after acquiring an additional 280,477 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 793,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,635,000 after acquiring an additional 366,100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 639,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,480,000 after acquiring an additional 202,056 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,030,000 after acquiring an additional 86,484 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $67.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.80. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $57.66 and a fifty-two week high of $93.63.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.64 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s revenue was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.66) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSGE shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile (Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.