Bank of America Corp DE Has $4.68 Million Stake in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) by 866.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,255 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.11% of Squarespace worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Squarespace by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Squarespace by 278.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Squarespace by 44.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. 37.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SQSP shares. Wedbush raised Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Squarespace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Squarespace from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut Squarespace from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Squarespace from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Squarespace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.39.

Shares of Squarespace stock opened at $20.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average of $27.96. Squarespace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $64.71.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $207.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.44 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Squarespace, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

