Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 366,905 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 1,097.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 366,905 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.54% of Healthcare Services Group worth $6,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 403.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 275.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $17.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.40. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $32.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.37.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $426.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 193.19%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

About Healthcare Services Group (Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.