Bank of Montreal Can Buys 152,052 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 303.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,052 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.28% of BigCommerce worth $7,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in BigCommerce by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce stock opened at $19.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.60. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $72.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.90.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 41.10% and a negative net margin of 43.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $687,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,448.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,489,702. 12.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIGC shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.59.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

