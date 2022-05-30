Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957,176 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.19% of Tronox worth $6,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 596.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 153,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 131,782 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $51,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $1,710,398.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,012 shares of company stock worth $2,955,570. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TROX shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $18.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.13.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.09%.

Tronox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

