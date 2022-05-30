Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,679 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of Williams-Sonoma worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,790,000 after buying an additional 88,442 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,735,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at $508,000. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $130.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.74 and a 200 day moving average of $155.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 20.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.95.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.