Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,679 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of Williams-Sonoma worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,790,000 after buying an additional 88,442 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,735,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at $508,000. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $130.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.74 and a 200 day moving average of $155.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 20.25%.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.95.
In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
About Williams-Sonoma (Get Rating)
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
