Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.15% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $6,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $98.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.33. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $96.17 and a 52 week high of $112.27.

