Bank of Montreal Can Has $5.84 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439,116 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $5,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

IYJ opened at $97.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.01. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

