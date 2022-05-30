Bank of Montreal Can Has $5.87 Million Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,164 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of Assurant worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at $211,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.48.

Shares of AIZ opened at $181.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.18 and a 1 year high of $194.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.74.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.89. Assurant had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

