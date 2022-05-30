Bank of Montreal Can Has $6.03 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,895 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 848,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,942,000 after buying an additional 276,650 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 799,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,512,000 after purchasing an additional 231,855 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at $82,799,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 416,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,312,000 after purchasing an additional 47,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,713,000.

XBI opened at $71.09 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $141.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.23.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

