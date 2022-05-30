Bank of Montreal Can Has $6.10 Million Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 306.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,003 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.13% of Signet Jewelers worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 20,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,616,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $33,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,939 shares of company stock worth $5,832,962 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SIG opened at $60.47 on Monday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $111.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.12 and its 200-day moving average is $79.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.10. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.76%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

SIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.