Bank of Montreal Can Has $6.72 Million Stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 109.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.41% of NuStar Energy worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in NuStar Energy by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 580,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 62,543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in NuStar Energy by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,234,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,371,000 after acquiring an additional 374,555 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in NuStar Energy by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 56,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in NuStar Energy by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 121,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NS opened at $16.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average is $15.54. NuStar Energy L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 111.92%. The company had revenue of $409.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.98%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

