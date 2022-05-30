Bank of Montreal Can Has $6.87 Million Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 99.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,205,010 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.25% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $6,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 46.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth $218,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $817,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 69.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 47,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares in the last quarter.

AAWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $882,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $69.72 on Monday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.44.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

