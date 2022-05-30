Bank of Montreal Can Has $6.88 Million Stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC – Get Rating) by 251.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 2.79% of Tuatara Capital Acquisition worth $6,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition by 1,800.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 20,270 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 253,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 169,096 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 771,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 141,800 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 155,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 185,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 18,525 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCAC stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in cannabis industry. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

