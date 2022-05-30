Bank of Montreal Can Has $6.99 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,156 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $6,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $126.18 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Summit Insights started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.82.

About Check Point Software Technologies (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.