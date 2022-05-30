Bank of Montreal Can Has $7.13 Million Stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,287 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 1,047.4% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 14.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BNTX shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on BioNTech from $339.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BioNTech from $217.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised BioNTech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.75.

BioNTech stock opened at $166.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.05. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $121.32 and a 52 week high of $464.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of -0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.22 and a 200-day moving average of $195.24.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $6.84. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 55.13%. BioNTech’s revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 34.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.5342 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

