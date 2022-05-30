Bank of Montreal Can Has $7.15 Million Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,753 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 220,462 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $7,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

In other news, SVP James R. Abbott acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,663.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $57.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.45. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.29. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.11 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.