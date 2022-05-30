Bank of Montreal Can Has $7.19 Million Stock Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) by 208.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,622 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.10% of Anaplan worth $7,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Anaplan by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Anaplan by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Anaplan by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Anaplan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Anaplan news, CFO Vikas D. Mehta sold 11,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $525,599.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $231,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $5,528,642. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial cut shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.81.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $65.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.17. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $70.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -46.27 and a beta of 1.77.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 71.91%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

