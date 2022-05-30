Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.17% of Silvergate Capital worth $7,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 442.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 1,148.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Silvergate Capital news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $97,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

SI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.83.

Shares of SI opened at $79.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.84. Silvergate Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.15 and a fifty-two week high of $239.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.57% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

