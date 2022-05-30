Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,070 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.88% of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners worth $6,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAMR. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 1,390.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. 43.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAMR opened at $50.64 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

