Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 57,459 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 148.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,135 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,459 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of Digital Turbine worth $6,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 240.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,329,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,941,000 after buying an additional 510,159 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth $28,875,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,670,000 after buying an additional 399,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 872,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,207,000 after buying an additional 307,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

APPS stock opened at $26.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average is $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.34. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $93.98.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

APPS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Macquarie cut their price target on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

