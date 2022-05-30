Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of IAA worth $6,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in IAA by 97.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,156,000 after acquiring an additional 362,482 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in IAA by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in IAA by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAA by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in IAA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAA alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on IAA. Guggenheim downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered IAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $38.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $63.49.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. IAA had a return on equity of 106.58% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $557.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Kett bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $161,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Kamin bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $143,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,000. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IAA (Get Rating)

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.