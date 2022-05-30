Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $7,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,619,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,735,000 after purchasing an additional 615,013 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,958,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,247,000 after acquiring an additional 66,024 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 997,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,722,000 after acquiring an additional 60,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,369,000.

IJT stock opened at $116.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.85. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $105.27 and a 1-year high of $144.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.221 dividend. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

