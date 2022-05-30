Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 11,376 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $7,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOD. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1,311.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VOD. Citigroup began coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.89) to GBX 140 ($1.76) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.11.

VOD opened at $16.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.32. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

