Bank of Montreal Can Sells 10,833 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,833 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $6,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,422,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,075,000 after acquiring an additional 80,521 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 115,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 55,753 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on RPRX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royalty Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

RPRX stock opened at $41.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.01. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $47.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 21.95 and a quick ratio of 21.95.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.11). Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.77 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 76.00%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $929,820.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,679.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 39,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $1,556,806.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 453,726 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,284 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

