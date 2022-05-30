Bank of Montreal Can Sells 237,553 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 92.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,553 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.19% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $6,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,143.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 11,432 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,034,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $280.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.91. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $260.11 and a 52-week high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

