Bank of Montreal Can Sells 307,996 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 405,510 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 307,996 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.92% of Mitek Systems worth $7,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $9.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $411.10 million, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.69.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $40,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Gray sold 3,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $50,963.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,958 shares of company stock worth $240,815. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MITK. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Mitek Systems from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Mitek Systems from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

