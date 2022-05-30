Bank of Montreal Can Sells 50,237 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,237 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of Berry Global Group worth $6,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,053,000 after purchasing an additional 59,688 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,128,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 689.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,168,000 after buying an additional 2,665,299 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BERY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.70.

NYSE:BERY opened at $59.10 on Monday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

