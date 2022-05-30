Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,137 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $5,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,750,000 after purchasing an additional 545,970 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,496,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 49.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,077,000 after acquiring an additional 438,379 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $13,338,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,733,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 19,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $617,082.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,741.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anuj Dhanda sold 29,202 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $942,056.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,481.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,138 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACI opened at $30.61 on Monday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.30.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 79.21%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

Albertsons Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.