Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the April 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NASDAQ BOTJ opened at $12.96 on Monday. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $61.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of the James Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.87%.
About Bank of the James Financial Group (Get Rating)
Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
