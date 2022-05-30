Barclays Cuts Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $216.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ADSK. OTR Global raised Autodesk to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Autodesk from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $220.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Autodesk from $286.00 to $264.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $263.10.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $211.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 96.08 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $173.90 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.1% in the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 369,643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $79,233,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 29.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $727,316,000 after buying an additional 762,242 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 3,500 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 72.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

