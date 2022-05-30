Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.05% of Bentley Systems worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSY. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,027 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,133,000 after acquiring an additional 878,900 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 819,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,378,000 after acquiring an additional 510,589 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,984,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,521,000 after acquiring an additional 394,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,890,000 after acquiring an additional 293,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 130,036 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $5,406,896.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,386,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,946,054.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 104,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $4,458,448.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,860,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,193,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 592,577 shares of company stock valued at $25,285,068 over the last ninety days. 22.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BSY has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

BSY stock opened at $33.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.32. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $71.92. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.29, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The company had revenue of $275.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

